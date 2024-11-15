Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Fable’ makes history as first Indian film to win Best Film at Leeds International Film Festival

In a landmark achievement, The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy and starring Manoj Bajpayee, has become the first Indian film to win the prestigious Best Film award at the Leeds International Film Festival, UK. The film triumphed in the main international competition, the Constellation Features Competition, at the 38th edition of the festival. This award is a first for Indian cinema at Leeds since the festival’s inception in 1987.
Following its world premiere at the 2024 Berlinale and a Special Jury Prize win at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, The Fable continues to gain acclaim on the international stage. The film’s UK premiere at Leeds was met with an enthusiastic response, and Raam, present at the screening, shared his gratitude: “It’s an honour to receive such recognition at a festival with a heartfelt curation and an amazing audience.”
Manoj, who plays Dev, said he feels deeply honoured by the win. “Working on The Fable with Raam’s unique storytelling has been an incredible journey. This recognition is a proud moment not just for our team but for Indian cinema as a whole.”
The film’s ensemble cast includes Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, and Hiral Sidhu, adding depth to its story set against the scenic backdrop of the Indian Himalayas. The Fable combines magical realism with a political allegory, following a family whose peaceful life is disrupted by mysterious events.
Backed by Academy Award-winning Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain serve as executive producers on the project. The Fable will continue its global journey, with screenings lined up in France and a headlining slot at the Singapore International Film Festival, attended by both Manoj and Raam.