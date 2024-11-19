Green shoots

“Watching a film together creates a shared experience, which makes it easier for people to express their perspectives and emotions,” shares Manisha, adding, “One memorable screening was Fight with Care, which sparked a profound discussion. It covered how a community’s livelihood — based on fishing — was destroyed by industrial pollution. The film triggered stories and insights from viewers about similar things they’ve witnessed.”

The film curation process is meticulous, involving hundreds of submissions from around the world. “It’s a lengthy but vital process. We start in January, scouting and accepting film submissions,” Kunal explains. This year, the programming team reviewed approximately 400 films, ultimately selecting 72 that best align with the festival’s mission. Highlights include The Climate Baby Dilemma, which explores the ethical question of bringing children into a world under environmental duress; Maya Mercury, following an African conservationist’s journey; and Stubble:The Farmer’s Bane, which examines the contentious politics surrounding stubble burning in North India. “The films we select aren’t all doom and gloom; they often showcase small but impactful changes happening around the world. These stories show that even individual actions can lead to meaningful change. There’s a long road ahead, but we want people to leave our screenings feeling hopeful and motivated to make a difference.”