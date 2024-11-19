“I auditioned in my mom’s sari,” says Malishka Mendonsa, who plays Sarojini Naidu in ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Life truly comes full circle for RJ and actor Malishka Mendonsa, who first stepped into the shoes of the iconic Sarojini Naidu in a school competition and now brings the revolutionary poet and freedom fighter to life in Nikhil Advani’s Freedom at Midnight. Known for her vibrant energy on radio, Malishka’s commitment to this role is evident in every frame, as she brings to life a woman she’s admired since her childhood.
To channel the essence of Sarojini Naidu, Malishka drew deeply from her own memories and personal connections. For her audition, she chose a symbolic touch: her mother’s sari. This cherished piece wasn’t just a costume—it was a portal to the past, taking her back to the school play where she first portrayed the character. “I auditioned in my mom’s sari, replicating the look I remembered so well from my school days, perfecting it to the last bit,” she says. It was a gesture that blended nostalgia with authenticity, grounding her performance in a deeply personal connection to the legendary figure.
Sarojini Naidu was a woman of contrasts: vibrant yet composed, fiery yet poised. This portrayal—possibly the first of its kind on screen—captures both her historical significance and her captivating personality. Malishka has worked tirelessly to honor the character’s spirit, imbuing the role with both sincerity and passion. In doing so, she’s come full circle, transforming her school memories of Sarojini Naidu into a powerful, living tribute on screen.
Freedom at Midnight is streaming on Sony Liv.