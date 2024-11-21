‘Bhooter Pallay Bhootnath’, a tale of love, luck, and liberation to be released soon

Filmmaker Bidisha Chatterjee's film Bhooter Pallai Bhootnath, is a tale of love, luck and liberation. The film, starring Kharaj Mukhopadhyay, Kanchan Mullick, Manasi Sinha, Aryann Bhowmik, Raju Majumder, Anwesha Chatterjee and others, has wrapped up shooting and will be hit the theatres soon.

The film set in quaint heartland of rural India follows Panchanan Sapui, a gifted yet impoverished polymath, who resides in the benevolent Ramtanu Babu's household with his wife Padmavati and their son Bhootnath. Following Panchanan's untimely demise, Bhootnath inherits his father's humble rice warehouse and clandestine gambling den.

As Bhootnath navigates the complexities of love, family, and fate, he finds himself entwined in a romantic affair with Gauri, Ramtanu Babu's lovely daughter. However, their love is threatened by Totla Totaram, the ambitious son of Ramtanu Babu's friend Kestocharan.

In a serendipitous twist, Bhootnath's life takes a dramatic turn when, disguised as Lord Shiva, he encounters four hapless ghosts in the forest. Mistaking him for the divine Mahadev, the ghosts shower him with blessings, transforming his destiny. Upon awakening, Bhootnath discovers his dreams have miraculously materialised.

As the story unfolds, Bhootnath's journey culminates in a joyous union with Gauri, restoring harmony.

"When I was in the first semester of Law at Calcutta University, I started the journey of filmmaking with the help of my father Sandip Chattopadhyay. He has been associated with theatres for the last 35 years. He used to encourage me to start doing films and I started writing a script and made a Bengali Short film, Kolir Kali with the joint direction of my father. During pandemic I made multiple of short films and was awarded many national and international awards. My mother, Rumki Chatterjee's story Bhooter Pallay Bhootnath struck me and we thought of making it a full-length feature film," says Bidisha.