Here's what to look forward to at the 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival at Guwahati
Taking the efficiency of cinematic beauty of films to larger audiences each year is the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) in Guwahati which started in 2013. As the Festival enters its 9th edition, Festival Director Tanushree Hazarika speaks to us on what to expect, significance of Festivals and more.
Tell us about the inception and journey of the Film Festival.
The Festival was born from a vision to make Guwahati, the gateway of Northeast India, into a creative hub for filmmakers and storytellers, drawing people from across India and beyond to connect through vibrant narratives. BVFF has grown into a platform that showcases cinematic talents from across India and also celebrates Northeast’s unique heritage and storytelling prowess. Each year, the festival brings fresh energy and builds stronger connections, establishing itself as a vital link between Northeast filmmakers, film enthusiasts, and the wider cinematic community. Now approaching its 9th edition, BVFF continues to celebrate film talent and show how storytelling can bring people together.
What has been kept in mind during the curation of this year’s festival?
We have meticulously curated a selection of authentic and diverse stories from across India, featuring both renowned directors and emerging talents. The festival will feature a lineup of esteemed jury and renowned film personalities who will attend and engage in audience talks.
What is the current role of Film Festivals in providing a platform to the directors?
Film festivals play a crucial role in providing directors with exposure and recognition, helping them grow in the industry. BVFF goes a step further by focusing on the development of emerging talent. For example, we’ve organized the BVFF Masterclass series, featuring industry legends like Prakash Jha, Krishna D.K, alongside filmmaking workshops led by FTII’s Dr. Milind Damle. These initiatives provide emerging storytellers with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the competitive world of cinema.
What can one expect from this year’s Festival? Can you give a sneak peek of the notable films to watch out for?
This year, attendees can expect a range of powerful narratives, from thought-provoking documentaries to feature films that push boundaries. Without giving too much away, we have films that dive deep into local issues and others that resonate on a universal level. But here’s a little teaser: some noteworthy picks include Mithya, a Kannada-language gem; Zende, directed by Akshay Shah; and Angammal, directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan. And let’s not forget the star-studded guests! We’re excited to welcome Tigmanshu Dhulia (Paan Singh Tomar, Gangs of Wasseypur), Abhishek Chaubey (Ishqiya, Udta Punjab), and Sandeep Modi (Aarya, The Night Manager).
Do you think cinema of the North East is very region-specific?
Northeast cinema is often influenced by the region's unique cultures, landscapes, and traditions, which gives it a distinct flavor. However, it is not restricted to being region-specific. The stories told in these films explore universal emotions and themes that resonate with audiences across the globe. Similarly, at BVFF, we aim to highlight this diversity by showcasing a variety of films that go beyond regional borders.
What can be done to make North-East cinema accessible for a national audience?
We need stronger collaborations with OTT platforms, as well as greater visibility through mainstream media. Subtitling and dubbing can help bridge language barriers, while screenings at festivals outside the region will further expand its reach. In line with this vision, during the 8th edition of BVFF, we took a groundbreaking step by collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, providing filmmakers the opportunity to present their pitches directly to the leading OTT platform.
On cinema front, what does the audience prefer to watch nowadays?
Audiences today crave authenticity and diverse narratives that reflect real issues and human experiences. OTT platforms have allowed more people to discover regional and independent films, and viewers seem to prefer content that is rich in storytelling, regardless of the language or origin.
What kind of movies appeal to you and why? What was the last movie you watched?
I’m particularly drawn to films that are authentic and have that emotional punch. I re-watched, The Godfather.
How does the BVFF contribute to tourism in Assam?
Every year, over 100+ film industry professionals travel to Guwahati to be part of the festival. They not only experience the festival but also immerse themselves in the local culture, forging connections with industry peers before or after the event. For instance, Krishn D.K. is currently working on The Family Man in Kaziranga, which is a big deal for fans of the series both locally and beyond, allowing them to enjoy the beauty of the region while experiencing the story.
What three tips would you give to a first time visitor?
Catch every screening you can. Don't skip the masterclasses and workshops.Immerse yourself in the atmosphere.
The BVFF is being held on December 5-8, 2024 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, Kahilipara, Guwahati from 10 am – 7 pm.