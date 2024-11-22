Why Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ deserves all the limelight now!

They say, opposites attract each other. While Anu was a carefree, talkative young lady who almost never let religion come in between their relationship, or laughed about a nurse shrieking and running away when a male patient got an erection when he was given a sponge bath, Prabha knows her limits. She speaks only when it is absolutely necessary, respectfully walks away when a doctor proposes to her, and even gets visibly embarrassed when trainee nurses wish her good evening while she was speaking with the doctor standing on an overbridge. Her face was like a canvas of her character. Without even putting words, her expressions speak a thousand words. Parvaty too has been quite vocal of what she wants. She tried her luck in helding back her house in Mumbai, and when she couldn’t, she went back to her village Ratnagiri, but she never chose to stay with her son or with Prabha, because as she rightly said, none could drive her away from her “home”. The scene where Parvaty, the eldest of the lot, indulges in an old found bottle of alcohol, makes Prabha and Anu drink to “relax” and dance later on a popular track, felt so liberating. While this was a symbol of liberation, Prabha urinating in the jungle, Anu making love to her boyfriend or kissing at public places, and even changing clothes in front of Prabha felt unshackled.