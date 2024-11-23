Bandish Bandits 2: Music composer Siddharth Pandit calls the project 'a labour of love'

Music composer, producer, and pianist Siddharth Pandit is gearing up to enchant audiences once again with his latest project, Bandish Bandits 2, set to release on Amazon Prime on December 13th. As the music composer for this eagerly awaited series, Siddharth continues to push the boundaries of Indian music with his distinctive sound and memorable melodies, further cementing his position as a creative powerhouse in both mainstream and independent music scenes.

“I’m thrilled for audiences to experience Bandish Bandits 2. This project has been a true labour of love, where I’ve strived to craft music that not only enhances the narrative but also connects with the emotions of the characters,” said Siddharth Pandit. “I hope this season captivates listeners with its unique fusion of traditional elements and contemporary sound.”

Siddharth has worked on films OTT series like URI: The Surgical Strike, Modern Love Mumbai, and Rudra. His vast experience and innovative approach to music have created a rich blend of styles that bring stories to life with depth and emotion.

Beyond his cinematic work, Siddharth has earned accolades in the independent music world through his original project, Azaad Sangeet. This series of albums blends traditional and modern influences, offering an authentic voice in Indian independent music.