Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry-starrer ‘Bandish Bandits 2’ to premiere in December

The second season of the musical drama Bandish Bandits starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry is all set to premiere on December 13.

The new season of this beloved musical drama continues to blend intricate ragas, talas and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop, as our leads, Radhe and Tamanna, now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory.

The narrative delves deeper into family legacy bringing in themes of individuality, empowerment and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self.

“Bandish Bandits is a series we’re extremely proud of. With season one, our ambition was to showcase Indian classical music in an authentic and engaging way, which is rarely explored in mainstream Indian entertainment and explore the conflict between tradition and modernity, a theme that resonates with nearly everyone,” said Amritpal Singh Bindra, Producer of the show.

“With season two, we’re picking up from where we left off, but bringing in bigger conflicts as the stakes get higher and the tension between Radhe and Tamanna reaches a dramatic crescendo!”

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with new cast members, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“With the sophomore season of Bandish Bandits, we’ve pushed the boundaries with the music and the story, diving into themes of legacy, identity and ambition,” Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

The series is produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and directed by Anand Tiwari, the Leo Media Collective Private Limited production. The show will air on Prime Video.