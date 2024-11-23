Konkona Sen Sharma goes global, to star with Carlos Bardem in ‘Mis(s)chief’

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma, known for her roles in Omkara, Page 3, Life in a... Metro, and Wake Up Sid, is set to star as the lead in the international film Mis(s)chief. The film pairs Konkona opposite Spanish actor Carlos Bardem, brother of Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem. The announcement was made at the Film Bazaar in Goa, according to reports.

A collaboration between the UK and India-based Avani Films, Mis(s)chief is currently in development and has progressed to the second round of the 2025 Sundance Development Labs as a curated entry.

The story follows Rumi, a mother of two striving to make her mark as a filmmaker while juggling a failing marriage, her children’s endless homework, and unexpected trouble from a gangster she accidentally provokes.

British filmmaker Peter Webber serves as executive producer, while Emmy-nominated casting director Nancy Bishop is curating an international ensemble.

Sharing her excitement, Konkona said, “I am delighted by the comic premise, the representation of women, and the brilliant writing.”

Writer-director Anu Vaidyanathan, helming the project, added, “Konkona’s lived experience mirrors that of Rumi, our protagonist. As an actor and director, she brings authenticity to the role, and I’m thrilled to have her and Carlos Bardem onboard to bring this story to life.”