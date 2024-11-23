Union HM Amit Shah meets ‘The Sabarmati Report’ team, lauds their efforts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently met the cast and crew of The Sabarmati Report, a film centered on the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002. Shah praised the team for their bold effort in bringing to light suppressed truths, which he noted were concealed to serve political agendas.

Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform X, Shah wrote, “Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport.”

In photos shared on X, Shah is seen interacting with producer Ektaa R Kapoor, lead actor Vikrant Massey, and other members of the team.