A storey of love

The series follows the lives of three women: a young homemaker and mother, an unhappily married CEO and a polyamorous professor. Played by Rachna Gupta, Dilnaz Irani and Virginia Rodrigues, respectively, their journeys take unexpected turns as they are forced to confront their relationships, desires and ambitions.

The homemaker stumbles upon a video chat room, the professor faces societal pressure to marry and the CEO stumbles upon a risqué video on her husband’s laptop. “I want to give agency to my characters and in everyday situations. A homemaker has her own desires and her own needs. Someone who is polyamorous doesn’t need to ‘look’ polyamorous. She can be like this traditional-looking person who teaches at a college. So I wanted to break those images of women and their world of desire,” Aditi explains.