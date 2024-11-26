Kriti Sanon discusses nepotism, hard work, and breaking through as an outsider in Bollywood at IFFI 2024

Actress Kriti Sanon, who recently ventured into production with her debut film Do Patti on streaming platforms, offered her perspective on the ongoing nepotism debate in the entertainment industry.

Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa during the session Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema, Kriti, an outsider to the film industry, shared that she has experienced both challenges and warm acceptance in Bollywood.

“The industry has welcomed me with open arms since I started. But when you don’t come from a film background, it does take time to reach where you aspire to be. Opportunities, recognition, even magazine covers — everything takes more effort and patience. However, if you stay consistent and work hard, nothing can stop you,” she said.

Kriti further addressed the issue of nepotism, making a thought-provoking point that it’s not solely the film industry’s responsibility.

“Nepotism isn’t just the industry’s doing,” she said. “The media and the audience play a big role too. Audiences tend to gravitate toward the star kids the media highlights, which creates demand. The industry simply responds to that demand, thinking, ‘If the audience is interested, let’s make a movie with them.’ It’s a cycle.”