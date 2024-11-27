ALT EFF 2024: ‘Miles Away’ wins Best Indian Feature, ‘The Giants’ named Best of Festival

The jury, led by actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, included writer C.S. Venkiteswaran, filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan, and naturalist Yuvan Aves. Together, they selected this year’s standout films, with The Giants, directed by Rachael Antony and Laurence Billiet, receiving the festival’s top honour as Best of Festival.

Megha Acharya’s Miles Away earned the Best Indian Feature award, highlighting India’s talent in environmental storytelling. Other notable winners include ORCA: Black & White Gold by Sarah Norenberg as Best International Feature and Ayush Ray and Ritam Sarkar’s Junk-e as Best Indian Short.