ALT EFF 2024: ‘Miles Away’ wins Best Indian Feature, ‘The Giants’ named Best of Festival

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), India’s biggest celebration of environment-focused cinema, has unveiled the winners of its 2024 edition. Spanning from November 22 to December 8, the festival features 72 films from across the globe, bringing environmental concerns to the forefront through compelling storytelling.
The jury, led by actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, included writer C.S. Venkiteswaran, filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan, and naturalist Yuvan Aves. Together, they selected this year’s standout films, with The Giants, directed by Rachael Antony and Laurence Billiet, receiving the festival’s top honour as Best of Festival.
Megha Acharya’s Miles Away earned the Best Indian Feature award, highlighting India’s talent in environmental storytelling. Other notable winners include ORCA: Black & White Gold by Sarah Norenberg as Best International Feature and Ayush Ray and Ritam Sarkar’s Junk-e as Best Indian Short.
ALT EFF 2024 features categories such as Indian and International Feature Films, Short Films, Environmental Journalism, and Animation, aiming to amplify diverse voices tackling pressing environmental challenges. Audiences can enjoy immersive screenings, filmmaker discussions, and panels exploring the intersection of cinema and environmental advocacy.
With its 2024 edition, ALT EFF continues to inspire conversations on sustainability, making it a key event for anyone passionate about storytelling and the environment.