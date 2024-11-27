Bravo’s reality show ‘Vanderpump Rules’ rebooted with new faces

After 11 dramatic seasons, Vanderpump Rules, Bravo’s Emmy-nominated reality show, is turning the page with an entirely new cast for its twelfth season, keeping only Lisa Vanderpump at the helm. Bravo confirmed the news in a press release, teasing a fresh group of "close-knit SUR-vers" ready to serve up the same level of tangled relationships and fiery conflicts that made their predecessors household names.

The series, a spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, debuted in 2013 and followed the lives of the staff at SUR, Vanderpump’s upscale West Hollywood restaurant. With Vanderpump as both boss and mentor, the original cast became reality TV icons, navigating love triangles, scandals, and shifting alliances under the ever-watchful eye of the cameras.

Bravo has yet to reveal the new cast but promised that production for the rebooted season will begin next year. "I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all,” Vanderpump said in a statement. “In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another.”

An Era Ends

The decision to recast comes after a tumultuous few years for the show. The original cast—once a group of ambitious 20-somethings—evolved into business owners, podcasters, and public figures far removed from their roles as SUR employees. Over time, their personal lives eclipsed their professional ones, with relationships, betrayals, and explosive confrontations driving the narrative.

One such scandal, dubbed “Scandoval,” unfolded in 2023 when cast member Tom Sandoval was revealed to have had an affair with co-star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix. The drama catapulted Vanderpump Rules to unprecedented mainstream attention, culminating in a three-part reunion that captured the fallout.

Though the show’s popularity surged during this period, it also highlighted the fractured dynamics within the cast. Following Season 11, Bravo announced that the series was "on pause," leading to speculation about its future.

Life After Vanderpump Rules

Several cast members have since embraced new opportunities. Madix, who became a fan favourite during “Scandoval,” parlayed her newfound fame into endorsement deals, a Broadway debut in Chicago, and hosting Love Island USA. She also opened Something About Her, a Los Angeles sandwich shop, with former co-star Katie Maloney.

Maloney reflected on the series’ impact in a heartfelt Instagram story, saying, “It’s a mixed bag. But I wouldn’t change a thing. Thank you for the memories and the love the last 11 years.”

Meanwhile, Lala Kent expressed her thoughts online: “I have such mixed feelings right now. It’s no secret I do not like change. This is the exception.” Kent, along with cast members Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz, will appear in the second season of The Valley, a spin-off series starring former Vanderpump alum Kristen Doute.

A New Chapter

While Bravo hasn’t elaborated on its decision to start afresh, fans can expect the same intoxicating mix of glamour and chaos. The network hinted that the new cast will share “complicatedly involved” lives akin to their iconic predecessors, ensuring the legacy of Vanderpump Rules lives on in a different form.

As the original cast transitions to other ventures, Bravo has announced plans to air a retrospective special in 2025, offering fans a chance to relive the most memorable moments of the show that defined a decade of reality TV.

For Lisa Vanderpump, who remains the heart of the series, this reset represents a continuation of her story. "One shift gives way to another,” she said—a nod to her dual roles as restaurateur and reality TV mainstay.

With a new season on the horizon, Bravo hopes to capture the magic that made Vanderpump Rules a cultural phenomenon while introducing a fresh set of faces and dramas.