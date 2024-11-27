Nushrratt Bharuccha drops sneak peek of ‘Chhori 2’ to celebrate 3 years of ‘Chhori’

It’s been three years since the release of the spine-chilling thriller Chhori, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a standout role as Sakshi. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film captivated audiences with its intense horror and Nushrratt's gripping performance. Since its release, fans have eagerly awaited the sequel, and to mark the anniversary, Nushrratt delighted her followers with an exciting sneak peek from Chhori 2.
The actress, who received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal in the first film, took to social media to share a series of intriguing pictures from the much-anticipated sequel. In her post, she wrote, "Celebrating 3 Years of Chhori with a lil sneak peek from Chhori 2 #Chhori2 coming soon"
With the release of these exclusive glimpses, fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to see what’s in store for them in the next chapter of this gripping horror saga. Chhori 2 promises another intense performance from Nushrratt, alongside an ensemble cast, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.