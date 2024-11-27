Nushrratt Bharuccha drops sneak peek of ‘Chhori 2’ to celebrate 3 years of ‘Chhori’

It’s been three years since the release of the spine-chilling thriller Chhori, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in a standout role as Sakshi. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film captivated audiences with its intense horror and Nushrratt's gripping performance. Since its release, fans have eagerly awaited the sequel, and to mark the anniversary, Nushrratt delighted her followers with an exciting sneak peek from Chhori 2.

The actress, who received widespread critical acclaim for her portrayal in the first film, took to social media to share a series of intriguing pictures from the much-anticipated sequel. In her post, she wrote, "Celebrating 3 Years of Chhori with a lil sneak peek from Chhori 2 #Chhori2 coming soon"