Shahid Rafi announces biopic on legendary singer Mohammed Rafi

Shahid Rafi, the son of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, has announced the development of a biopic based on his iconic father. The film will be helmed by Umesh Shukla, known for directing films such as OMG-Oh My God! and 102 Not Out. Shahid revealed that the official announcement for the biopic will be made in December, coinciding with Mohammed Rafi’s 100th birthday on December 24, 2024.

Rafi, whose timeless hits include Likhe Je Khat Tujhe, Dard-e-Dil Dard-e-Jigar, Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan, Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya, and many more, contributed his melodious voice to over 1,000 songs across various Indian and international films during his illustrious career.

The biopic, which will be a full-length feature film, will chronicle the life and career of Mohammed Rafi, with his iconic songs also featured prominently. During the tribute session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Shahid shared details of the project and confirmed that a contract has been signed with Umesh Shukla for the film's direction.

The tribute session, titled Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta - Mohammad Rafi: The King of Melody, also included performances by veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and singer Sonu Nigam. Together, they paid homage to Rafi by singing his classic song Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta from the 1967 film An Evening In Paris. The event, which began on November 20, also celebrated Rafi's immense contribution to Hindi cinema, with a collection of his memorable songs being performed on stage.