Ajay Devgn celebrates 27 years of ‘Ishq’ with Kajol, fans reflect on the iconic film

The post includes an iconic still from the movie, as well as a photo of the couple twinning in black and posing together. Fans flooded the comments section with love, reflecting on their favourite moments from the film and the undeniable chemistry between Ajay and Kajol.

One user wrote, “This movie is a gem! Watching it feels like revisiting childhood memories,” while another commented, “I can’t believe it’s been 27 years since this movie!” A third fan added, “Best film ever!”

Directed by Indra Kumar, Ishq also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in lead roles, with Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever, and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles. The film became a major box-office hit, with its iconic songs like Neend Churayi Meri and slapstick comedy moments still cherished by audiences today. Ishq was the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 and was later remade in Kannada as Snehana Preethina in 2007.

In a recent conversation, Ajay and Aamir expressed their excitement about the possibility of reuniting for another project. At the mahurat launch of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, a film marking the acting debut of Indra Kumar's son Aman, Ajay reflected on their time working together on Ishq, saying, "I was just telling him we had so much fun on the set of Ishq; we should do another one." Aamir enthusiastically agreed, saying, "We should, yaar!"