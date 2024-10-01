Makers release trailer for ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ featuring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij

The trailer for Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij, has just dropped, and it promises a powerful story rooted in one of India’s most turbulent historical moments. Set against the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film delves into the rise of communal tensions in Punjab, where Hindu and Sikh communities were torn apart by violence. Amid this chaos, Pakistan’s ISI is depicted as fanning the flames, pushing the region to the brink of further discord.