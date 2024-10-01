Trailer for the thrilling pujo release ‘Bohurupi’ is out now!

Nandita, co-director, shared her enthusiasm about the film, calling it the most ambitious project in Windows Production’s history. "This is the biggest-budget film we’ve ever done, and it took 12 years to bring it to life,” she said, adding that the pujo release is a tribute to their loyal audience.

Abir echoed her sentiments, expressing his excitement about his police debut, a role he’s always wanted to portray. "The trailer is just a glimpse. The full story is packed with excitement," he promised.