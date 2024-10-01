Trailer for the thrilling pujo release ‘Bohurupi’ is out now!

Makers just dropped Bohurupi’s much-awaited trailer. The first action chase thriller helmed by acclaimed directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, and Koushani Mukherjee. The film promises to be a game-changer in Bengali cinema.
The trailer kicks off with a gripping face-off between a cunning dacoit and a relentless police officer, setting the tone for an intense cat-and-mouse chase. Sumanta Ghoshal, portrayed by Abir in his debut police role, is tasked with investigating a daring heist at Ajaygunj Co-operative Bank, where three criminals, one of them being portrayed by Shiboprosad, manage to execute their robbery in just four minutes.
The storyline then shifts to Chhyanchrapur, a fictional village where crime is a way of life, and where we meet Jhimli (played by Koushani), the village’s best pickpocket. The film appears to be a riveting blend of action, suspense, and social commentary, with its plot revolving around a series of audacious bank robberies and the growing admiration for the elusive dacoit, setting the stage for an epic showdown.
Nandita, co-director, shared her enthusiasm about the film, calling it the most ambitious project in Windows Production’s history. "This is the biggest-budget film we’ve ever done, and it took 12 years to bring it to life,” she said, adding that the pujo release is a tribute to their loyal audience.
Abir echoed her sentiments, expressing his excitement about his police debut, a role he’s always wanted to portray. "The trailer is just a glimpse. The full story is packed with excitement," he promised.
Bohurupi hits theatres on October 8, and audiences are eagerly awaiting what could be the next big Bengali blockbuster.