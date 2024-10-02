‘Kaberi’ trailer: Paoli Dam shines in this gripping tale of survival

The official trailer for Kaberi has been released, offering a first look at a gripping drama that explores the life of a middle-class woman trapped in an abusive marriage. Starring Paoli Dam in the lead role, this hoichoi series tells a powerful story of survival, revenge, and self-discovery, with the plot revolving around the oppressive control her husband, played by Sourav Chakraborty, holds over her life.
Kaberi, a soft-spoken housewife, faces constant abuse at the hands of her cop husband, Anish. When her student, Shampa, is falsely accused of murder, Kaberi is forced to confront her worst fears as she learns Anish is in charge of the investigation. Fearing for Shampa's fate and her own future, Kaberi embarks on a courageous journey to expose a conspiracy, break free from her husband's grip, and seek justice.
The trailer shows Kaberi’s transformation from a timid victim into a determined fighter, ready to take on the darkness surrounding her. Tense visuals and emotionally charged scenes set the tone for a thrilling narrative filled with twists, struggles, and moments of raw strength.
Speaking about her role, Paoli shared, “Kaberi’s story is one of quiet strength that builds into something fierce.” Sourav added, “Playing Anish was intense. His presence adds tension and complexity to Kaberi’s life.”
Kaberi will begin streaming on hoichoi from October 8, promising an intense, emotional journey of empowerment and retribution.