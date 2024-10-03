Ahan Shetty joins ‘Border 2’: Pens heartfelt note on continuing his father's legacy

Actor Ahan Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with Tadap, is set to carry on his father Suniel Shetty's legacy by joining the cast of Border 2, the sequel to the iconic war film Border. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, will feature Ahan alongside established stars like Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan.

While the original Border depicted the Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is expected to focus on the 1999 Kargil War. The conflict arose when Pakistani forces infiltrated Indian territory in the Kargil district. In response, India launched a military and diplomatic campaign to reclaim the occupied land. According to reports, nearly all of the infiltrated high ground was brought back under Indian control by the end of the conflict.

The actor put up a video of Border 2 on his Instagram. He wrote, "Border is more than a film—it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by Nidhi Dutta's side. I never realised how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour."

Ahan also expressed his love for his father in the same post. "And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create," he said.