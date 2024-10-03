Akshay Oberoi to star in psychological thriller ‘Resident’ directed by Akash Goila

Akshay Oberoi is set to return to the psychological thriller genre with his latest project, Resident, directed by Akash Goila. Known for his honest and varied performances, the actor will take on a challenging role in this upcoming thriller, which promises a suspense-filled narrative that explores complex human emotions.
Scheduled to begin filming in November at an international location, Resident is already generating buzz for its intriguing premise and global setting. Akshay, who has previously received critical acclaim for his performances in similar films, expressed his excitement about returning to a genre he admires.
“Psychological thrillers have always intrigued me because they combine suspense with deep emotional layers,” Akshay shared. “This project grabbed my attention for its compelling subject matter, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with Akash Goila and the Filmeraa team to bring this story to life.”
Resident is poised to captivate audiences with its intense storyline, and with Akshay leading the cast, fans can expect a powerful performance. The film will dive deep into the psychological aspects of its characters, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.
As the project gears up for production, fans are eager to see Akshay take on this new challenge, continuing his streak of versatile and dynamic performances.