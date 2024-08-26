Akshay Oberoi returns to ‘Fighter’ fitness regime for new action role

In a recent statement, Oberoi shared his thoughts on the journey ahead, "The experience with Fighter was incredible, and I'm grateful for the overwhelming response to my role as a fighter pilot. It was a physically demanding role, and the discipline I maintained during that time has stayed with me. As I prepare for my next action film, I'm back in the gym, focusing on an intensive and rigorous training schedule. This new role requires a different kind of physicality, and I'm excited to push myself further and explore new dimensions of action on screen. It's all about challenging myself and bringing something fresh and unique to the audience."