Akshay Oberoi returns to ‘Fighter’ fitness regime for new action role

Akshay Oberoi, who made waves with his portrayal of a jet fighter pilot in the blockbuster film Fighter, is all set to take on another challenging action role. Following the critical acclaim and industry recognition he received for the film, Oberoi's career is on an upward trajectory, with significant roles from major production houses lining up.
To prepare for his next untitled action film, slated to begin production in the third quarter of this year, Oberoi has returned to the intense workout regimen that helped him prepare for Fighter. According to reports, the new role demands rigorous weight training and a complete physical transformation to align with the character's demanding nature. Known for his discipline and unwavering dedication to fitness, Oberoi is fully committed to pushing his boundaries and setting new standards for himself.
In a recent statement, Oberoi shared his thoughts on the journey ahead, "The experience with Fighter was incredible, and I'm grateful for the overwhelming response to my role as a fighter pilot. It was a physically demanding role, and the discipline I maintained during that time has stayed with me. As I prepare for my next action film, I'm back in the gym, focusing on an intensive and rigorous training schedule. This new role requires a different kind of physicality, and I'm excited to push myself further and explore new dimensions of action on screen. It's all about challenging myself and bringing something fresh and unique to the audience."
As the actor gears up for this new chapter, fans can expect another dynamic and power-packed performance from the actor who continues to redefine his craft and elevate his game in the action genre.