Tabu celebrates 10 years of ‘Haider’

Tabu celebrated the 10th anniversary of Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed political crime thriller, Haider, which was released on October 2, 2014. The film featured a stellar cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor.

In her Instagram post, Tabu shared a video highlighting key moments from the film and expressed her gratitude, writing: “#Haider Oct 2, 2014. A decade of all that followed… Thank you @vishalrbhardwaj @shahidkapoor @utvfilms @shraddhakapoor @vishaldadlani @kaykaymenon02 @dollyahluwalia.”

Haider is a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, set against the backdrop of the 1995 Kashmir conflict and inspired by Basharat Peer's memoir Curfewed Night. The story follows Shahid's character, Haider, a young student and poet who returns to Kashmir seeking answers about his father's disappearance, only to find himself embroiled in the region's turbulent politics.

The film is the third installment in Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy, following Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006). It premiered at the 19th Busan International Film Festival and was a box office success upon its release, gaining attention for its controversial themes.

Notably, Haider became the first Indian film to win the People's Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival and garnered five awards at the 62nd National Film Awards.

Most recently, Tabu starred in the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, directed by Neeraj Pandey, alongside Ajay Devgn. The film explores a couple's love story over two decades, from 2000 to 2023, delving into the complexities of their evolving relationship.