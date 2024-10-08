Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals Alia Bhatt’s emotional journey from ‘Inshallah’ cancellation to iconic role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has opened up about the emotional turmoil experienced by actress Alia Bhatt when their film Inshallah was abruptly shelved. In an interview, Bhansali shared intimate details of Alia’s reaction and the subsequent journey that led to her portrayal of the iconic Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bhansali revealed that Bhatt was initially devastated by the cancellation of Inshallah, expressing her emotions through tears and rants. “I was doing Inshallah with her. Then it suddenly got shelved. She broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room. Then I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai.”

Initially hesitant, Alia expressed doubts about her ability to embody such a complex and powerful character. Bhansali, however, was confident in her potential. “I said, ‘Do you trust me, and do you know me?’ Then I’ll tap into that strong woman in you because I can see it in your eyes. I can see how strong how convinced you are of certain things that you do, I've understood your personality,’” Bhansali recalled.

Alia embraced the challenge and immersed herself in the role, surprising even herself with her newfound depth and understanding of the character. Bhansali praised her dedication and transformation, noting that she still occasionally speaks in Gangubai’s distinctive manner.

Gangubai Kathiawadi(2022) was a critical and commercial success, earning Alia widespread acclaim for her powerful performance. The film, based on S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, followed the journey of Gangu, a young woman who was sold into prostitution and rose to become a formidable figure in the underworld.

The collaboration between Bhansali and Bhatt has proven to be fruitful, and their upcoming film Love and War is highly anticipated. The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is set to hit theatres in March 2026.