In ‘Piece by Piece,’ Pharrell Williams finds Lego fits his life story

As proof of concept, Neville put together a 90-second video of Williams reflecting on his upbringing and the inspiration of artistes like Stevie Wonder. (A vinyl of Songs in the Key of Life is another one of those things you never expected to see as a Lego.)

“I came away from that saying, ‘This is totally going to work,’” Neville says. “And everybody we showed it to got it. They were like: I want to see this movie.”

Still, Neville and Williams knew the Lego approach would mean working within PG parameters. Some things about Williams’ life — like being young and famous while operating in the upper echelons of pop and hip-hop — wouldn’t fit in a family-friendly movie. Williams says the movie “paraphrases” his life.

“There were definitely some areas that weren’t within my expectations of where we might go,” Wilfert says. “We had a lot of good dialogue throughout the whole process. Morgan and Pharrell, there was mutual respect because we are a brand that people have high expectations of and expect certain things of. So we did work with them on areas that we felt did make sense and didn’t make sense.”

It also pushed Lego in other ways. Williams is particularly proud that the movie led to Lego expanding its available skin tones and hair textures. Williams’ Lego self — which he carried proudly to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of “Piece by Piece” — was specifically designed to match his own skin tone.

“You name the type of human being, we fought hard for their existence and acknowledgement,” says Williams. “Lego obliged and I think the brand is better because of it.”

One of the movie’s most clever designs illustrates tracks that Williams crafts himself or in collaboration, like Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot, Gwen Stefani’s Hollaback Girl, Nelly’s Hot in Herre or Pharrell’s own Happy. Each is rendered as a unique little glowing set of Legos pieced together.

Williams, who is Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton, is talented when it comes to brand management. He released his debut solo album, In My Mind, in 2006 and long ago stepped into the spotlight, himself. But he has, by his own acknowledgement, remained a producer at heart. Not everything about Piece by Piece was easy for him.

“A lot of that was vulnerable for me,” Williams says. “I’m, like, crying two times in the story. I hadn’t considered he might ask questions that would trigger emotion. I’m such a produced person. I’ve produced myself so much.”