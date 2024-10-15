Debpratim Dasgupta’s next ‘Abar Asibo Phire’ to be released on October 25

One day, Praneshbabu asks Pradyut about his life’s dream. Pradyut expresses his desire to explore the world intimately, but he lacks the resources. Praneshbabu promises to fund his journey but places certain conditional responsibilities on Pradyut. If he succeeds, Praneshbabu will pass on all his wealth and a hidden treasure to him.

Thus, Pradyut embarks on a new journey. Leaving behind foreign shores for the first time, he travels to the heartlands of Bengal. From Nabadwip’s plays and kirtan, the Sundarbans’ tigers and tales of Bonbibi, to the widow villages and the lost Aalkap and Raibeshe traditions of Murshidabad—Pradyut gradually immerses himself in the rich tapestry of the cultural essence of Bengal.

He witnesses Bhadu and Tushu songs in Bankura, the Chhau dance of Purulia, and the soul-stirring music of Bauls in Birbhum. Progressively, the heritage of Bengal captivates his soul, surpassing his fascination for foreign lands.

Will Pradyut fulfil his grandfather’s tasks and unlock the hidden treasure? And once he does, will he pursue his dream of travelling the world or chose something else?

The film will hit the theatres on October 25.