3 years of Sardar Udham: 5 facts you didn’t know about Shoojit Sircar’s acclaimed film

It’s been three years since Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham premiered, captivating audiences with its powerful portrayal of revolutionary Udham Singh. As the film marks this milestone, here are five lesser-known facts that make it even more special.
At the 69th National Film Awards, Sardar Udham won five awards, including Best Hindi Film and Best Cinematography. The movie’s technical excellence and historical significance were widely praised, securing its place as one of the most celebrated films of its time.
When Sardar Udham won five National Awards, director Shoojit Sircar dedicated the victory to his late friend, Irrfan Khan. Khan was originally cast to play Udham Singh, and Sircar said, “His presence is felt in every frame of this film.” This dedication was a heartfelt tribute to the actor who was meant to lead the project.
The film was initially meant to star Irrfan Khan as Udham Singh. Director Shoojit Sircar had envisioned Irrfan in the role for years. Unfortunately, due to Khan’s passing, the role was later taken up by Vicky Kaushal, who brought his own powerful interpretation to the character.
Shoojit Sircar’s journey to making Sardar Udham spanned over two decades. His commitment to telling Udham Singh’s story involved years of research, and the film went through many delays before finally being completed. This long wait added to the depth and authenticity of the movie.
One of the most gripping scenes in the film is the recreation of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sircar and his team focused on authenticity, capturing the brutality and emotional weight of the event. The scene stands out for its historical accuracy and emotional impact, making it a central part of the movie’s narrative.