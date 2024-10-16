Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track out: Kartik Aaryan dances to Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull & Neeraj Sridhar

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have just released the much-anticipated title track from the upcoming horror comedy. The song features Kartik Aaryan in full form, delivering electric dance moves that are bound to leave fans excited. One of the most striking moments in the video is when Kartik ‘moonwalks’ down a flight of stairs, adding a touch of flair to the already captivating visuals.
Sung by three major music stars—Neeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Pitbull—the song combines a unique blend of styles. The musical score has been created by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam, ensuring the track has a catchy, modern vibe that sticks with you.
The video exclusively features Kartik, whose energetic performance takes centre stage. With a catchy beat and slick choreography, the song promises to be a big hit and is sure to get fans grooving.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri is set to follow in the footsteps of its successful predecessors, combining comedy and horror with memorable music. This new track sets the tone for what's to come, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release on November 1.