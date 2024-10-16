Indrajit Nattoji’s featurettes ‘Madam Driver’ and ‘Radio Ghaint’ set to shine at Tasveer Film Market

Artiste and director Indrajit Nattoji, known for his impactful storytelling in Aafat-E-Ishq, starring Neha Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal, is set to showcase his latest projects, Madam Driver and Radio Ghaint, at the Tasveer Film Festival & Market. Madam Driver stars Kitu Gidwani in the lead role, while Radio Ghaint features Saumya Tandon.

The Tasveer Film Market, the first-ever South Asian film market in North America, offers a unique platform for filmmakers to engage with a diverse and global audience.

Madam Driver presents a coming-of-age story of a middle-aged woman from a small town in Gujarat who defies societal norms to learn how to drive. The film explores themes of loss, grief, and new beginnings. In contrast, Radio Ghaint, set in the fictional town of Luvdhiana, follows a struggling radio station that faces closure until an innovative live radio drama revives it. Both films are deeply rooted in their respective small-town Indian settings.

Nattoji explained his decision to showcase the films at Tasveer before an OTT release. He says, “Taking Madam Driver and Radio Ghaint to the Tasveer Film Market gives us the chance to showcase these films to a curated, engaged audience. Festivals like these help independent films find their voice and attract attention from global distributors, critics, and audiences who appreciate authentic storytelling.”

He added that the festival route isn’t just about immediate visibility but about creating a foundation for the films to succeed. “We want these stories to build credibility and generate buzz. Engaging with the festival circuit opens up international opportunities and ensures the films reach their fullest potential,” Nattoji shared.

Though both films are exploring future OTT releases, Nattoji remains patient. “We’re carefully considering all options to make sure Madam Driver and Radio Ghaint land on the right platforms that align with their narratives and audiences. We are in no rush. Giving them time to build momentum through festivals allows the films to gain traction and connect with a broader, more appreciative audience,” he said.

On making films as an independent filmmaker, Nattoji comments, "The best part? We get to do things exactly how we want. No one is breathing down our necks or telling us how to make it more massy. The worst part? Well, if the films turn out to be terrible… it's all on me. But hey, no pressure!"