Prakash Belawadi headlines ‘Nithari Crime Report’, a series on 2006 Noida serial murders

Veteran theatre artiste and actor Prakash Belawadi is back with yet another real-life subject, this time around the infamous 2006 Noida serial murders where a large number of children and women went missing from Nithari, a village in the middle of Noida. Prakash Belawadi plays a cop, Inspector Vikram Mahalingam, Nalneesh Neel appears as Jaggi, and Abigail Pande as Swati Mahalingam, an investigative journalist.

Speaking to Indulge, Prakash said that essaying the role of Inspector Vikram Mahalingam was a challenging one as the story was brutal. He said, "You may feel the horror of the story when you hear about it or watch it on television continuously." But, when you begin to identify with the characters, that angst can stay with you for a long time. I think the responsibility of portraying real-life events is crucial because it shouldn't end up as an entertainment horror show."