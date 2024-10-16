Sean Baker hopes his movie ‘Anora’ sparks some changes

Sean Baker has long explored the lives of sex workers in his films, crafting stories that delve into marginalized communities and their overlooked struggles. His latest film, Anora, continues this thematic journey, focusing on Ani, a Brooklyn exotic dancer who spontaneously marries the son of a Russian oligarch, blending screwball comedy with sharp social realism.

Baker’s interest in sex work began with his 2012 film Starlet. Through this movie, set in the adult film world of California's San Fernando Valley, he began forging connections with sex workers, many of whom co-starred in the film. “There’s a million stories to be told in this world,” Baker recalls, reflecting on the endless narrative potential in these often-ignored lives.

Since Starlet, Baker has consistently captured the unseen corners of America, from donut shops in West Hollywood to gritty rural Texas. His films often tackle the lives of sex workers, including his iPhone-shot Tangerine (2015) and The Florida Project (2017), where a single mother turns to sex work in an Orlando motel. Red Rocket (2021) comically follows a washed-up porn star trying to reinvent himself.

With Anora, Baker clinched the prestigious Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. During his acceptance speech, Baker dedicated the award to “all sex workers, past, present, and future,” reiterating his desire to reduce the stigma surrounding sex work. The film’s unique blend of gritty realism and farcical moments has made it a major contender for this year’s Academy Awards.

Diving Into Anora

The film stars Mikey Madison as Ani, a Brooklyn exotic dancer who embarks on a whirlwind romance with Ivan, the son of a Russian oligarch. What begins as a carefree, hedonistic joyride soon spirals into chaos when Ivan’s wealthy family discovers the marriage. Baker’s ability to turn a farcical plot into a gripping exploration of class and capitalism is a hallmark of his work. Anora draws comparisons to both British social realist filmmakers like Mike Leigh and classic Hollywood farce from directors like Ernst Lubitsch.

Baker’s films, often described as anti-fairy tales, critique modern capitalism by showing its absurdities and tragic consequences. Anora highlights how characters from all walks of life, from Ani to the oligarch’s henchmen, are trapped in transactional relationships. "It’s hard to ignore the absurdity in a country more divided by the day,” Baker says.