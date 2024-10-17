Madhur Bhandarkar to explore the intriguing lives of Bollywood’s star wives with ‘Wives of Bollywood’

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to unveil another captivating narrative from the glitzy realm of Bollywood. Known for his impactful films like Fashion, Page 3, Chandni Bar, and Heroine, Bhandarkar’s latest venture, Wives of Bollywood, promises to delve into the lesser-known realities of the lives of Bollywood's star wives.

The upcoming project aims to illuminate the hidden aspects of their glamorous existence, rife with scandal, gossip, power dynamics, and opulent lifestyles.

In discussing the film, Bhandarkar stated, “There’s a great deal of speculation surrounding the lives of Bollywood star wives. My goal is to bring these untold stories, inspired by real incidents, to the big screen.”

Renowned for his hard-hitting films that critique societal issues, Bhandarkar’s extensive career has spanned over two decades. His next film is anticipated to offer a bold perspective on the social intricacies of the entertainment industry.

Producer Pranav Jain expressed excitement about collaborating with Bhandarkar once again after the success of India Lockdown. He noted, “Madhur has a track record for creating authentic films, and this topic is bound to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding celebrity wives both at home and in public.”

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, Wives of Bollywood is set to begin production early next year.

Previously, Bhandarkar portrayed the ups and downs of the film industry in his 2012 release Heroine, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as a once-successful actress facing career decline. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Shahana Goswami, and several others, premiering on September 21, 2012, coinciding with Kareena’s 32nd birthday.