Nikkhil Advani shares what made Sidhant Gupta the perfect Jawaharlal Nehru for 'Freedom at Midnight'

Sidhant Gupta, who captivated audiences with his role in the streaming hit Jubilee, is now set to portray one of India’s most iconic figures—Jawaharlal Nehru—in the upcoming OTT series Freedom at Midnight. Director and showrunner Nikkhil Advani has shed light on the factors that led to Gupta being cast as India’s first Prime Minister in the political thriller.

Set against the backdrop of India’s fight for independence, Freedom at Midnight brings together major events and personalities that shaped the nation's history. The series, based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, offers an in-depth look at the motivations, conflicts, and sacrifices of historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In discussing the casting process, Advani said, "It wasn’t easy to cast such iconic figures. We needed actors who could truly embody the essence of these leaders. Our casting director, Kavish, did an incredible job identifying the right talent, while the prosthetics by Jagdish Dada and his team ensured flawless transformations.”

He further elaborated on Gupta’s casting, revealing that Nehru’s role was one of the last to be filled. "We needed someone who could genuinely capture Nehru’s presence. Sidhant’s acting ability was never in doubt, but it was his uncanny physical resemblance—particularly his nose—to Nehru that made him the perfect choice."

Alongside Gupta, the series boasts an ensemble cast including Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, and international actors like Luke McGibney and Richard Teverson in significant roles.

Freedom at Midnight promises to offer a gripping portrayal of India’s turbulent road to independence, through the eyes of its key leaders and unsung heroes.