Neeraj Pandey’s next, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ stars Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia

Director Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia return with their latest project, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, a Netflix original film starring Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia. This film marks another collaboration between Neeraj, Shital, and Avinash, following their successful series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.
The film is described as a ‘globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century’, promising an exciting ride for audiences. Fans of Neeraj won’t have to wait long, as the film is expected to be released in the next couple of months. This latest venture comes after the recent release of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu and is now streaming on Prime Video.
Neeraj and Shital’s long-standing partnership began with the acclaimed film A Wednesday, and their projects have spanned a wide range of topics and genres. With Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, they aim to deliver yet another captivating cinematic experience.
Lead actor Avinash, who has been rising in the industry, is at the heart of the story. Following the re-release of his debut film Laila Majnu, he continues to make his mark with this upcoming Netflix film.