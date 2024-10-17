Sydney Sweeney embodies boxing legend Christy Martin in upcoming film

Sydney Sweeney is set to take on the role of boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic directed by David Michod. Sporting a distinctly 1990s mullet and a stronger physique for the role, Sweeney recently shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her transformation.
“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney captioned the post.
The biopic, still untitled, delves into the life of Christy Martin, a former professional boxer who made her mark in the super welterweight division, becoming a world champion in 2009. Martin’s story is one of resilience; in 2010, she survived a brutal attack by her then-husband, James Martin, who stabbed and shot her in their Florida home. She managed to survive, and in 2012, James Martin was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In her Instagram post, Sweeney shared her admiration for Martin, writing, “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope.”
The film’s cast includes Ben Foster as James Martin, along with Merritt Weaver, Katy O'Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L Coleman, and Tony Cavalero. Martin’s impact on the sport was immortalised in 2020 when she was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of its first-ever class to include women.