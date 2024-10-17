Sydney Sweeney embodies boxing legend Christy Martin in upcoming film

Sydney Sweeney is set to take on the role of boxing legend Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic directed by David Michod. Sporting a distinctly 1990s mullet and a stronger physique for the role, Sweeney recently shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her transformation.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes, so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney captioned the post.