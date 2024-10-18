Epic action and entertainment await as makers share ‘Gladiator 2’ character posters

Prepare to be transported back to the brutal world of Ancient Rome! The makers of the highly anticipated sequel to the iconic Gladiator has unveiled stunning new character posters, offering a tantalising glimpse into the epic battles and political intrigue that await.

From the brooding gaze of Denzel Washington's Macrinus to the fierce determination of Paul Mescal's Lucius, the posters showcase a star-studded cast ready to deliver unforgettable performances. The gritty visuals perfectly capture the atmosphere of the Roman Empire, where power, revenge, and honor are everything.