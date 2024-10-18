Guneet Monga Kapoor joins Raam Reddy’s ‘The Fable’ ahead of MAMI 2024 premiere

Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor has joined The Fable team as an Executive Producer alongside Achin Jain from Sikhya Entertainment. Directed by Raam Reddy, this highly anticipated film will premiere in India at the 2024 Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival.
Raam, known for his award-winning film Thithi, premiered The Fable at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2024, where it received glowing reviews. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals and storytelling, with Variety calling it ‘cinematic sorcery’. Set in the Indian Himalayas, the story follows Dev (Manoj Bajpayee), his wife Nandini (Priyanka Bose), and their children as they navigate the peaceful life on their Orchard Estate. However, their world begins to unravel when a series of strange events, including the burning of an apple tree, causes rising tension and suspicion in the family.
In addition to Manoj and Priyanka, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Tillotama Shome. With its universal appeal, The Fable stands out as a fresh take on family dynamics and self-discovery. Director Raam Reddy expressed his joy, stating that having Sikhya Entertainment join the project just before its Indian premiere is a dream come true.