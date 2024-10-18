Makers drop teaser for ‘The Electric State’: Millie Bobby Brown leads a retro-futuristic journey

The teaser and key art for the highly anticipated film, The Electric State, has been released. Directed by the Russo Brothers, this sci-fi adventure, set in a reimagined 1990s, features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in lead roles. It promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey through a world where robots live in exile, and society is on the brink of collapse.
The Electric State follows Michelle (Millie), a teenager who embarks on a mission to find her younger brother, Christopher, whom she thought was dead. Along the way, she encounters Cosmo, a robot connected to her brother, and Keats (Chris), a smuggler who reluctantly joins her. Together, they journey into the Exclusion Zone, a deserted area now controlled by robots.
The film boasts an impressive cast, including Woody Harrelson, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, known for Avengers: Endgame, the movie is adapted from Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel. The screenplay is written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.
The Electric State promises to captivate audiences with its stunning visuals and heartwarming exploration of the bond between humans and robots. The film will be released globally on Netflix on March 14, 2025.