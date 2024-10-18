Karthik Subbaraj’s Snakes & Ladders: Anticipated Tamil thriller series premieres on OTT

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is generating buzz for his curated series Snakes & Ladders, which is set to premiere on Prime Video. The trailer has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube, heightening anticipation for this Tamil original. This nine-episode dark humor thriller, rich with suspense and unexpected twists, showcases a stellar cast led by Naveen Chandra and Nandha, alongside a vibrant group of young actors who bring a refreshing energy and authenticity to their roles.

In discussing the series, Karthik emphasised the young cast's dedication and enthusiasm, noting that they were well-prepared and excited to dive into their characters long before filming began. "They brought a fresh energy and authenticity, making the characters feel real and relatable," he shared.

Snakes & Ladders is a standalone series, featuring its own unique storyline centered on ordinary kids facing extraordinary situations. Inspired by the classic game, it promises a gripping narrative filled with danger and intrigue.

Produced by Kalyan Subramanian under A Stone Bench Production and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis, the series includes a talented ensemble cast featuring Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, M. S. Samrith, S Surya Ragaveshwar, S. Suryakumar, Tarun Yuvraaj, and Sasha Bharen.

Premiering on October 18, Snakes & Ladders will be available in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring accessibility to a broader audience.