Adarsh Gourav to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth series, set for 2025 release

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is all set to make his mark in Hollywood again with Alien: Earth, the highly anticipated TV series produced by Ridley Scott. The series, set to release in the first half of 2025, will air on FX in the US and Disney+ in the UK. Created by Noah Hawley, this new chapter in the Alien franchise will take place 30 years before the original film and promises a fresh narrative.
Adarsh, known for his roles in The White Tiger and Extrapolations, shared his excitement about being part of such an iconic project. He stated, “Being part of the Alien universe is a dream come true. I grew up watching Ridley Scott’s films, and now to be part of this franchise is surreal.”
The show will explore the Weyland-Yutani Corporation’s early attempts at creating advanced androids, giving viewers a look into the dark technological experiments that define the Alien universe. The cast also includes Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Timothy Olyphant, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver, making it a truly international production.
Filmed entirely in Thailand, Alien: Earth is expected to bring suspense, action, and an exciting new perspective to the beloved franchise. Fans are eagerly awaiting Gourav’s role, as his performance in The White Tiger earned him a BAFTA nomination, proving his ability to take on challenging characters. With its thrilling storyline and talented cast, Alien: Earth is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV events of 2025.