Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Arth’: Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi’s restored classic set to premiere at MAMI Film Festival

The film features Smita, Shabana, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Raj Kiran in the lead
Mahesh Bhatt’s celebrated film Arth will be screened at the MAMI Film Festival on October 20, showcasing a newly restored version that highlights its lasting significance. Originally released in 1982, the film features Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi, whose powerful performance won her a National Award and remains a landmark in Indian cinema.

The restoration was part of the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM), led by the NFDC-National Film Archive of India, aimed at digitising and preserving India’s rich cinematic legacy. The restoration team worked diligently on a 35mm release print, upgrading it to 4K resolution while correcting various flaws, including scratches and audio synchronisation issues.

Reflecting on the film's re-release, Bhatt shared his deep emotional ties to Arth, describing it as a portrayal of his own experiences. He underscored the importance of introducing this story to a new generation, expressing gratitude to the NFAI for preserving the film’s essence. This screening offers a unique opportunity to engage with a narrative that remains as relevant today as it was at its inception.

