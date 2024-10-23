Cinema

Audience gets a sneak peek into Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Sikandar ka Muqaddar’

Starring Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' premieres soon on an OTT platform
Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Netflix are joining forces once again to bring the high-octane crime drama Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to audiences. In the lead-up to the film's release, the team has unveiled an intense behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the film.

The crime drama features a stellar ensemble cast led by Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rajeev Mehta. The first look gives a glimpse of the powerful performances delivered by the cast, giving viewers a preview of the compelling suspense, and high-stakes pursuit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

This exclusive behind-the-scenes look sets the stage for a gripping experience ahead, leaving audiences eager for the film’s global release on Netflix. A heist thriller, the story spans a timeline of 18 years. with a storyline where diamonds worth INR 60 crores gets stolen and a long search to retrieve it. It also highlights a policeman's relentless efforts to find out things.

While the story, script and direction is by Neeraj Pandey, the screenplay is by Neeraj and Vipul K Rawal. Besides Avinash, Tamannaah and Jimmy, the film will also see Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Vedaa in a supporting role, and will next be seen in the Telugu movie Odela 2. The audience saw Jimmy playing a police officer in the thriller Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Avinash was last seen in the comedy film Madgaon Express. He will next star in Boman Irani's debut directorial, The Mehta Boys.

Neeraj Pandey
Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

