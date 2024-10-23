Yash confirms playing Ravana in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’; says, ‘It’s a very fascinating character’

The much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari just got bigger with the confirmation of Yash playing the iconic antagonist, Ravana. The actor, known for his powerful performances, will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Yash’s involvement in the film was initially rumoured, but he has now officially confirmed his role in an interview. The actor expressed his admiration for the project and his excitement to portray the complex character of Ravana.

Yash revealed that he first learned about the film through Namit Malhotra of DNEG and Prime Focus. Impressed by their vision and passion, he agreed to join the project as a co-producer and take on the challenging role of Ravana.

“It’s a very fascinating character,” Yash said. “I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. In Ramayana, if you had asked me, ‘Would you play any other character?’ Probably not. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There's vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited.”

The pre-production of Ramayana is reportedly in full swing, with the film’s team aiming for a 2025 release. Earlier this year, leaked images from the film’s set featuring Ranbir and Sai in costumes went viral on social media, further fuelling anticipation for the project.

Ramayana is expected to be a grand and visually stunning film, showcasing the epic tale of Rama’s battle against Ravana. With Yash in the role of Ravana, the film promises to deliver a powerful and compelling performance that will be a highlight of the project.