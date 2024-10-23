Filmmaker Aneez Bazmee, who is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has opened up about casting Madhuri Dixit as the new Manjulika.

In an interview with a news agency, Madhuri Dixit is the perfect choice for new Manjulika: Anees Bazmee revealed that when he initially considered casting Madhuri for the role, he discussed it with the entire cast of the film, and they were all very happy.

Aneez shared, "Madhuri is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood; she is a star and people love to see her on screen. So, when I thought of approaching her and discussed it with the cast, everyone was very happy and excited like kids."

He added, "After seeing this excitement, I understood that if the people working with her were so enthusiastic, the audience would definitely love this. Besides, opposite Madhuri is Vidya Balan, who has been very much appreciated and loved by people. Now that she is returning after 17 years, audiences will surely love her work. I wanted someone who is a strong actress, who can act and dance very well and who can do justice to this role. When I approached Madhuri, she was very happy and liked the script and character."