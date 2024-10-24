Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fauji’ set to re-air on television: Relive the classic ahead of ‘Fauji 2’

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic debut series, Fauji, is set to re-air on Doordarshan, bringing back all 13 episodes that first captivated audiences in 1989. Starting October 24, viewers can relive this classic every Monday to Thursday on DD National.

Directed by Raj Kumar Kapoor, Fauji follows the training of a new batch of recruits in an Indian Army commando regiment, highlighting their physical challenges, camaraderie, and the playful pranks they share. In this series, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Lt. Abhimanyu Rai, alongside a cast that included Rakesh Sharma as Major Vikram 'Vicky' Rai and Amina Shervani as Kiran Kochar.

After Fauji, Khan continued to rise in the television realm with roles in series like Circus and various other projects before making his film debut in 1992 with Deewana. Since then, he has become a global icon, amassing over 100 films and receiving numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and the French Legion of Honour.

Excitement is also building for Fauji 2, which stars Vicky Jain and Gauahar Khan. Gauahar, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, shared her eagerness, saying, “I agreed to the project without even hearing the script. It’s surreal to be part of the Fauji universe.”

Produced and creatively directed by Sandeep Singh, Fauji 2 promises a modern twist on the original story, with a new ensemble cast and a narrative focusing on the trials and bonds of army personnel. The show will air in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali, aiming to connect with a new generation of viewers.