Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi shine in ‘Amaran’ trailer: A tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan

The trailer for the highly anticipated Tamil film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, was unveiled on Wednesday. It opens with a striking line from an officer addressing Major Mukund Varadarajan: "You do not choose 44 RR; 44 RR chooses you," setting a powerful tone for the theme of heroism.

The trailer provides a glimpse into Major Mukund's (played by Sivakarthikeyan) personal life, highlighting his family's reactions to his decision to join the army and the romantic relationship he shares with Indhu Rebecca Varghese (Sai Pallavi).

Action-packed sequences showcase Major Mukund in combat, where he defiantly responds to his superior's order to retreat with, "I'll save every life I can and come back, sir." Indhu expresses her pride, stating, "I am proud of him being an army officer and me being an army wife."

In a poignant moment, Sivakarthikeyan’s character emphasises, "This is the face of the Indian army," reflecting his steadfast determination.

Inspired by real-life events documented in Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless, Amaran serves as a heartfelt tribute to true heroes. The film captures the essence of love, sacrifice, and the profound personal losses endured during Major Varadharajan's courageous service to the nation.

The trailer concludes on an emotional note as Major Mukund’s daughter asks Indhu, "You told me appa will come for my birthday; will he come?"

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by the legendary Kamal Haasan, along with R Mahendran and Sony Pictures International Productions, Amaran is set to release on Diwali, October 31, 2024.