Yash reveals the meaning behind the title of his upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups’

Fans are eagerly anticipating KGF star Yash's next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. In a recent interview, the actor explained the meaning behind the intriguing title and revealed that he was the one who suggested it.

Yash, who is currently shooting for the film directed by Geetu Mohandas, stated, “We have fairy tales for kids but nobody is making fairy tales for grown-ups. So we thought we will make a fairy tale for grown-ups. I came up with the tagline”

Yash believes that the word, toxic, has multiple layers of meaning and can be applied to various aspects of our lives.

“Title and tagline both I felt it was a very relevant thing. Today, we go through a lot of confusion and the word ‘toxic’ has got many layers. It is used in so many contexts. All of us are living in a very toxic situation in so many ways. So I thought it was a very relevant title and apt for the film,” he added.

Yash also expressed his admiration for director Geetu Mohandas. He praised her ability to connect with the audience and create entertaining films. “Her films might be different, but I think she knows the mass pulse and she knows the entertainment also,” he said.

Toxicmarks Yash’s first project since the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor began shooting for the film in Bengaluru earlier this year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates.

While the plot and cast of Toxic remain largely undisclosed, the film is expected to be another blockbuster. Yash’s involvement and Geetu’s direction have generated significant buzz and anticipation among fans.