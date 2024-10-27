Iconic Govinda songs which hit the right note

Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No 1 is another iconic song! He is yet again paired with Karishma Kapoor in this song, making it iconic! the duo is known to showcase a fun and playful vibe with flirty banter. Choreographed by Saroj Khan, the steps are simple, yet easy to get hooked on to, like all Govinda songs.

4. Aapke Aa Jane Se (from Khudgarz)

A playful flirtation, this song showcases Govinda at his romantic best. The behind-the-scenes magic came from the collaboration between the music director and lyricist, who wanted to create something fresh and catchy. The lighthearted banter during the shoot helped create a lively atmosphere, which Govinda expertly harnessed in his performance, making it a beloved wedding favourite.

5. Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein (from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan)

This track is a party anthem that perfectly showcases Govinda's infectious energy and dance skills. Behind the scenes, the choreography was a mix of traditional Bollywood moves and contemporary styles, crafted to highlight Govinda's unique flair. The camaraderie on set was palpable, with the entire cast and crew joining in on the fun, making it a vibrant and unforgettable experience. The song's playful spirit continues to make it a favourite at celebrations.