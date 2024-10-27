Iconic Govinda songs which hit the right note

Govinda, the undisputed king of dance and comedy in Bollywood during the '90s, delivered some unforgettable songs that still resonate with fans today. Here are five iconic tracks and a peek behind the scenes of their creation.
1. Mahiya (from Aankhen)
This song is a quintessential Govinda number, bursting with energy and charm. The playful lyrics and catchy beat matched perfectly with Govinda’s dynamic dance moves. Behind the scenes, the choreography was a collaboration between Govinda and the film's choreographer, who aimed to showcase his signature style while making the dance accessible for audiences. The result was a fun, memorable track that epitomised the joy of young love.
2. Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha (Coolie No 1)
Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha tha is a fun song that perfectly captures the carefree spirit of youth with its catchy melody and playful lyrics. You can’t help but want to dance along. Govinda’s infectious energy and signature moves make it even more memorable. The legendary choreographer Saroj Khan worked on this track, and her creativity really shines through.
3. Sona Kitna Sona Hai (from Batwara)
Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No 1 is another iconic song! He is yet again paired with Karishma Kapoor in this song, making it iconic! the duo is known to showcase a fun and playful vibe with flirty banter. Choreographed by Saroj Khan, the steps are simple, yet easy to get hooked on to, like all Govinda songs.
4. Aapke Aa Jane Se (from Khudgarz)
A playful flirtation, this song showcases Govinda at his romantic best. The behind-the-scenes magic came from the collaboration between the music director and lyricist, who wanted to create something fresh and catchy. The lighthearted banter during the shoot helped create a lively atmosphere, which Govinda expertly harnessed in his performance, making it a beloved wedding favourite.
5. Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein (from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan)
This track is a party anthem that perfectly showcases Govinda's infectious energy and dance skills. Behind the scenes, the choreography was a mix of traditional Bollywood moves and contemporary styles, crafted to highlight Govinda's unique flair. The camaraderie on set was palpable, with the entire cast and crew joining in on the fun, making it a vibrant and unforgettable experience. The song's playful spirit continues to make it a favourite at celebrations.