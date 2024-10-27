Kate Winslet weighs in on ‘Titanic’ door debate, revisits the iconic scene

Could Jack have survived? The "door" scene in Titanic, a cinematic moment etched in pop culture history, has reignited debate thanks to a revelation from Kate Winslet herself. During a recent Australian talk show appearance, the Oscar-winning actress shattered a long-held belief: the infamous piece of debris Jack clung to wasn't a door at all!

Anticipating the question about the door as the conversation shifted towards Titanic, as per a media source, she humorously said, "I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.' I absolutely knew it."

As per the source, she then adds "It's a piece of bannister, like stairway or something, that had broken off. Who knows if (DiCaprio) could've (fit) on there or not. Honestly, I don't have any insights here that anyone else hasn't already tried to figure out."

Director James Cameron previously attempted to settle the debate with a scientific study, reenacting the scene with stunt doubles. However, Winslet's comments suggest there might be more to it than just physical space. However, Kate suggests it's more about Jack's selfless act than physics.